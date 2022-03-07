Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.