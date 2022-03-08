This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
