Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.