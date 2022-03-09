 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News