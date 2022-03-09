Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
