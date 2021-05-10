Madison's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a summer-like weekend, temperatures have fallen back below normal with no end in sight for southern Wisconsin: While normal highs are in…
The chilly stretch of weather southern Wisconsin has been experiencing will bottom out with likely widespread frost overnight, and no signific…
After another rainy night, cool weather will continue for southern Wisconsin, with below-normal highs from the mid-50s to mid-60s over the nex…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. …
The high could reach 80 for the first time this year for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, accompanied by a good chance for thunderstorms, accord…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees …