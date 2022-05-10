May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.