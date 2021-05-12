Madison's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
