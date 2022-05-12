This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado watch has been issued for 43 Wisconsin counties as potential thunderstorms approach the southern part of the state. "Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns," forecasters say.
The recent month of April here in Madison was noteworthy on a number of levels.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models are s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. T…
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
The Madison area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wil…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.