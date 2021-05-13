May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.