Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
