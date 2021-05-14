 Skip to main content
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

