May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.