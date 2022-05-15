Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado watch has been issued for 43 Wisconsin counties as potential thunderstorms approach the southern part of the state. "Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns," forecasters say.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
The recent month of April here in Madison was noteworthy on a number of levels.
Six temperature records fell over the past three days during Madison’s earliest ever three-day stretch of 90-degree days.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. T…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!