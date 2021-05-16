 Skip to main content
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

