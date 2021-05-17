This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Only four eight-day streaks of early May mornings with a low temperature at or below 39 degrees have occurred in Madison history, including this month.
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
