May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.