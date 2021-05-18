May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.