This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
