Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Only four eight-day streaks of early May mornings with a low temperature at or below 39 degrees have occurred in Madison history, including this month.
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
Severe weather is not expected, but much-needed locally heavy rain is possible as showers and thunderstorms finally reach southern Wisconsin l…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The ar…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Part…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix …
This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison wi…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. T…