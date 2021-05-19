 Skip to main content
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

