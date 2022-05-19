This evening in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
