May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

