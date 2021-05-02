This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
