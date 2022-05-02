May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.