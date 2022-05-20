For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Saturday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
