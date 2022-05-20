 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Saturday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News