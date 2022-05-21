Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
