May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.