May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.