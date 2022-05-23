 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

