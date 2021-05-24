This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Only four eight-day streaks of early May mornings with a low temperature at or below 39 degrees have occurred in Madison history, including this month.
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. H…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in t…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mp…
- Updated
Q: Where does water exist?
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 59F. Winds light and var…
This evening in Madison: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain …