 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Thursday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News