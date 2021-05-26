This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
