 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News