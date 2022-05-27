Madison's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Madison will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
