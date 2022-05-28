Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
