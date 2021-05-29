This evening's outlook for Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
