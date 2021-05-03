This evening's outlook for Madison: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
