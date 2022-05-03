Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
