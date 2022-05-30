May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.