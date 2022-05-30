Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Drier for much of Wisconsin Thursday, but rain still likely for Madison and areas southeast
The rain chance is looking a lot lower for many in Wisconsin today, but showers and storms still look likely in the southeastern part of the state. Find out when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
Rain likely for all of Wisconsin today. Storms are expected in the southern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Tornado season peaks in March and April in the Southeast but not until July in the upper Midwest and Northeast
Q: What does the hurricane season look like?
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.