May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.