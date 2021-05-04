Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
