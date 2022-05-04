May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.