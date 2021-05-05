Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
