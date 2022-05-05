May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.