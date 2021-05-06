This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
