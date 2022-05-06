May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.