May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.