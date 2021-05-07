 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News