Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
