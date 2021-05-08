This evening in Madison: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a summer-like weekend, temperatures have fallen back below normal with no end in sight for southern Wisconsin: While normal highs are in…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees …
Severe weather is not expected, but much-needed locally heavy rain is possible as showers and thunderstorms finally reach southern Wisconsin l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of…
After another rainy night, cool weather will continue for southern Wisconsin, with below-normal highs from the mid-50s to mid-60s over the nex…
The chilly stretch of weather southern Wisconsin has been experiencing will bottom out with likely widespread frost overnight, and no signific…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will …
- Updated
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today.…