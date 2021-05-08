 Skip to main content
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

