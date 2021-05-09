 Skip to main content
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

