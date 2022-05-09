May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.