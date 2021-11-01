This evening in Madison: Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
